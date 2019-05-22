Vegas Play of the Day: Twins at Angels

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Twins minus-120 at Los Angeles Angels, $480 to win $400:

Who thought the Twins would be this good? Seriously, if you're not paying attention you'll miss their 32-16 record and plus-81 run differential, second-best in the league.

The Twinkies have scored the most runs in the league and take on an Angels team tonight that is throwing Matt Harvey. That would be good if this was 2015, but modern day Matt Harvey barely belongs in the bigs. The Twins will light up the scoreboard tonight and as long as they can keep the Angels from scoring too much, they'll be fine, even on the road.

The Twins are 17-8 on the road this year, they have the better pitcher on the mound, and quite frankly they're a far better team.

Current Standings: Brewer (24-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (34-37-2, $8,176), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)