Vegas Play of the Day: Yankees at Twins

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

New York Yankees minus-1.5 at Minnesota Twins: $500 to win $500

The Twins have not beaten the Yankees in a playoff game since 2004. They have even kept it within one run since Game 2 of the 2009 ALDS, a span of eight games.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Yankees are going to win this series. The only question is if they finish it off tonight, and in this particular bet, where they can do so my more than a run. New York is minus-150 to win straight up, but an even-money bet to win by two or more. The value is on the run line here. The last seven meetings between the two have all been multi-run Yankees wins: 8-2, 10-4, 8-4, 6-1, 5-2, 6-4, 4-1. The Yankees don't just beat the Twins in the postseason, they destroy them.

Three of those games came in Minnesota too. Home-field advantage has not been enough to help the Twins, and it won't be tonight either when New York polishes off the sweep.

Current Standings: Grimala (7-3, $10,445), Emerson (5-9, $7,420), Brewer (6-8, $7,875), Keefer (9-9-1, $7,315)