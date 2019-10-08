Vegas Play of the Day: Rays vs. Astros

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Tampa Bay Rays plus-220 vs. Houston Astors: $300 to win $660

Granted, the Rays forcing a decisive fifth game is not the most likely thing to happen. I came in planning to take the Astros, either straight-up or on the run line, then I saw the odds.

The Astros are the heavy favorites and if they don't win tonight, should win at home on Thursday. But Rays were still a 96-win team and get to play at home. They're also facing Justin Verlander on short rest. While Verlander on short rest is still better than most of the pitchers in the league, it's on opportunity for Tampa Bay.

The Rays blasted Houston pretty good in Game 3, so to say the Rays don't any chance is inaccurate. And if you're getting plus-220 n a playoff team at home, you have to take it.

Current Standings: Grimala (7-3, $10,445), Emerson (6-9, $7,920), Brewer (6-8, $7,875), Keefer (9-9-1, $7,315)