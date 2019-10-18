Las Vegas Sun

October 18, 2019

Currently: 71° — Complete forecast

Vegas Play of the Day: Astros at Yankees

By (contact)

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Astros minus-145 at New York Yankees, $400 to win $276: This series is over.

Last night was the Yankees' last chance. They are down 3-1 in the series and despite being at home, find themselves as an underdog in an elimination game.

Thank a relentless Astros attack for that, as well as the luxury of throwing one of the best pitchers on the planet on full rest. The Yankees haven't looked good since Game 1 of the series and expecting to find the offense against Justin Verlander in the postseason is a long shot at best.

Don't be afraid of taking a road favorite. The Astros close out the series tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,945), Emerson (6-10, $7,590), Brewer (6-9, $7,015), Keefer (11-11-1, $6,575)