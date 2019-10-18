Vegas Play of the Day: Astros at Yankees

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Astros minus-145 at New York Yankees, $400 to win $276: This series is over.

Last night was the Yankees' last chance. They are down 3-1 in the series and despite being at home, find themselves as an underdog in an elimination game.

Thank a relentless Astros attack for that, as well as the luxury of throwing one of the best pitchers on the planet on full rest. The Yankees haven't looked good since Game 1 of the series and expecting to find the offense against Justin Verlander in the postseason is a long shot at best.

Don't be afraid of taking a road favorite. The Astros close out the series tonight.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,945), Emerson (6-10, $7,590), Brewer (6-9, $7,015), Keefer (11-11-1, $6,575)