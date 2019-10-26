Vegas Play of the Day: San Diego State at UNLV

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

UNLV plus-13 vs. San Diego State, $660 to win $600: The total in this game is only 45 points because San Diego State’s offense is not set up for the quick score on a big play downfield. Rather, the Aztecs are one of the nation’s leaders in rushing attempts and prefer to grind out long scoring drives.

That will drain the clock, playing in favor of the double-digit underdog Rebels to cover. Sure, San Diego State (6-1) will probably win. But it will struggle to win in blowout fashion, and like most San Diego State games, this will be close until the end.

It’s also important to note that UNLV beat San Diego State on the road last season as 15-point underdogs, and will take a similar approach on Saturday of trying to win with its ground game. With limited possessions, UNLV could sneak up and grab another upset win.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,545), Emerson (7-10, $8,190), Brewer (6-9, $7,015), Keefer (12-12-1, $6,945),

