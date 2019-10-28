Vegas Play of the Day: Dolphins vs. Steelers

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers UNDER 43.5: $330 to win $300

Maybe when the season began, this looked like a more appealing Monday night matchup. At least Pittsburgh was supposed to be good. Instead, we have two teams near the bottom of the AFC that each have struggling quarterbacks. That's a recipe for a low-scoring game.

The Steelers offense hasn't been bad. Since the Week 1 drubbing by the Patriots, it has averaged 23.4 points, even with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges under center.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have ramped up their offense over the last two weeks to the tune of a whopping 16 and 21 points the last two weeks. Miami's offense is putrid; it can't figure out who its quarterback is and traded its running back to Arizona this morning.

Even if the Steelers can put some points on the board — and they should against Miami — asking the Dolphins to also score is a tall task. I typically avoid betting the under (who likes to watch a game and root against scoring?) but this is a safe bet.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,545), Emerson (7-10, $8,190), Brewer (7-9, $7,675), Keefer (13-12-1, $7,645)