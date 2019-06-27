Station Casinos offer a lineup of summer festivities

Summer in Las Vegas means countless parties, concerts and performances every day of the week. With so many events happening across the Valley, choosing where to spend your time can be a tall order. But if you need a little something for everyone, Station Casinos offer a packed schedule to carry you through August. Here’s what’s ahead.

Fourth of July at Green Valley Ranch

Enjoy fireworks from the backyard pool at Green Valley Ranch, where the venue will host a show to celebrate Independence Day. Free for invited guests. Members of the public are welcome—$20 for adults and $10 for children. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. but revelers are welcome all day for a swim, and food and drinks can be purchased on site. Mix 94.1-FM will also be there to get the party started.

If you leave the kids at home: The Pond, Green Valley Ranch’s adults-only pool, will also be celebrating with a DJ from noon to 6 p.m.

The pool is 21+ and features a full bar, along with cabanas and daybeds for rent. No cover charge.

Party at the Pond

The Pond, Green Valley Ranch’s adults-only pool, hosts a party with a live DJ and giveaways. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. No cover charge.

Geeks Who Drink

Trivia night at Pizza Rock at Green Valley Ranch. Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cosmic Bowling

Featuring black lights, dancing lights and screens playing hit music videos. At Strike Zone at Sunset station every Friday, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., and Saturdays, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. At Red Rock Lanes on Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Bingo

• Rock Shot Bingo: Not your grandma’s bingo night, there’s a live DJ, free shots for all winners, complimentary cocktails and the chance to win $100-$1,000.

The second Thursday of every month and the last Sunday of every month at Green Valley Ranch Bingo Room. The last Thursday of every month at Red Rock Casino. Doors open at 8 p.m., games start at 9 p.m.

• Sunset Station Bingo Room: Boot Scootin’ Friday Nights are complete with country music hits. Saturday Night Bingo Fever promises disco throwbacks. Both events occur every week at 11 p.m. with electronic bingo and a guaranteed $5,000 cash ball.

Other upcoming events at Green Valley Ranch Grand Events Center

• July 5: Sinbad

• July 26: Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience, a Chicago tribute band

• August 9: Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band

• August 24: Boz Scaggs’ Out of the Blues Tour 2019

• August 30: Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot! Tour

Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at Green Valley Ranch’s Rewards Center or Ticketmaster.com

Upcoming events at Sunset Station

Green Valley Ranch’s Southeast sister property Sunset Station offers a lineup of fun throughout the summer as well.

• July 6: Country singer John Conlee will perform at Club Madrid. Show starts at 8 p.m.

• July 20: Famed ’80s rock band Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn, at Club Madrid. Show starts at 8 p.m.

• July 27: Sunset Rockfest with Dee Snider, Dokwken and L.A. Guns featuring Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels at Sunset Station Amphitheater. Show starts at 6 p.m.

• August 10: Chart-topping country music band Lonestar at Sunset Station Amphitheater. Show starts at 8 p.m.