San Diego man wins $1 million at the Flamingo

Caesars Entertainment

A San Diego man won $1 million at the Flamingo Las Vegas recently, hitting a diamond six-card royal flush jackpot at the Crazy 4 Poker table.

Veera Devabhaktineni came away with the big score April 15 after playing for only an hour, according to a news release from the casino.

It was the first time Devabhaktineni had played Crazy 4 Poker, according to the casino.

Caesars Entertainment says it has created more than 775 millionaires since 1987.