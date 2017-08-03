Flamingo completes $6.5 million renovation of meeting center

Courtesy of CAESARS Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday it has completed a renovation of its meeting center at the Flamingo Las Vegas, a first step in a refresh of the venerable Las Vegas Strip resort.

In recent earnings calls, Caesars executives hinted at larger expansion plans for the company, including possible new convention space on land it owns along Koval Road behind the Flamingo and its other properties on the east side of the Strip.

However, the company has also been moving head with updates to existing properties, including a revamp of the Flamingo. Caesars announced earlier this year it would spend $90 million renovating 1,270 Flamingo rooms beginning in August.

Management said the meeting center upgrade is the start of these coming changes.

“The unveiling of our newly remodeled convention center is the first step of renovations at the Flamingo,” said Sherri Pucci, Flamingo Las Vegas and The Linq general manager.

Caesars spent $6.5 million renovating the 73,000 square feet of meeting halls at the Flamingo, adding new carpet and installing energy-efficient lighting, which the company says will reduce energy use by 70 percent each year.

A Caesars spokeswoman said the company has more than a million square feet of meeting space in its various Las Vegas properties.