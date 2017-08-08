Free self-parking at Wynn, Encore comes to an end

Barbara Kraft

Wynn Resorts' properties have joined the list of casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that no longer offer free self-parking.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore began charging customers to park Monday.

The per-day fees for self-parking are $7 for the first two hours, $12 for up to four hours and $15 for 24 hours. The first hour remains free.

Nevada residents won't get any discounts, but some customers enrolled in the company's Red Card rewards program are eligible for reduced rates.

The properties' neighbors — Treasure Island, The Venetian and The Palazzo — don't have immediate plans to impose self-parking fees.

Hotel-casinos on the Strip started imposing parking fees last year, ending the long-held entitlement in Vegas.