Woman hits $1.6 million jackpot at Las Vegas airport

McCarran International Airport

There’s nothing worse than waiting in the airport, unless you’re waiting to be paid a $1.6 million jackpot like a California woman was Tuesday at McCarran International Airport.

A woman from Dublin, Calif., won the jackpot on a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the C Gates of the airport, according to a Facebook post by McCarran.

The winner, identified only as Sandra A., said she travels to Las Vegas twice a year for fun and always gambles, according to the post.