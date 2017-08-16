Las Vegas Sun

August 18, 2017

Woman hits $1.6 million jackpot at Las Vegas airport

This woman from Dublin, Calif., identified only as Sandra A., hit a $1.6 million slot machine jackpot at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

There’s nothing worse than waiting in the airport, unless you’re waiting to be paid a $1.6 million jackpot like a California woman was Tuesday at McCarran International Airport.

A woman from Dublin, Calif., won the jackpot on a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the C Gates of the airport, according to a Facebook post by McCarran.

The winner, identified only as Sandra A., said she travels to Las Vegas twice a year for fun and always gambles, according to the post.