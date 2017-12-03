Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury cleared from concussion protocol

LM Otero / AP

Following the Golden Knights’ morning skate on Sunday at City National Arena, Marc-Andre Fleury stepped onto the ice.

The veteran goaltender, who has missed the last 21 games with a concussion, has officially been cleared of all symptoms according to general manager George McPhee.

“He has passed his formal neuropsychology test, and is currently in the “return to play” protocol,” McPhee said. “He will be in that this week and if there are no setbacks then he will be cleared for full-contact later in the week.”

Fleury suffered a concussion after being kneed in the head on Oct. 13. It’s the third diagnosed concussion of the 33-year-old’s career. He faced shots from teammate David Perron on both Saturday and Sunday.

“In our minds his brain is 100% healed and as we’ve said often enough, that’s important now and important in the future,” McPhee said. “We’ve used our specialists and sent him to other specialists, and everybody is in agreement and alignment that he’s in a good place right now.”

McPhee said the team hopes Fleury can return to full-contact practice by Wednesday. There’s no timetable set for him to play in a game, but it could be as early as next week.

“The fitness level is really high for (Fleury),” McPhee said. “He’s trained really hard off the ice for several weeks.”

The date for fans to keep their eyes on is Dec. 14, when Fleury’s former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, face the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

That game is still six games away, but the rest of the Golden Knights have an important division matchup tonight as they host the Arizona Coyotes.

Vegas has beaten Arizona in all three contests this season including most recently, a 4-2 win in Glendale on Nov. 25. Losers of their last three games, the Golden Knights will be looking to avoid the longest losing streak in franchise history tonight.

Deryk Engelland, who missed the Golden Knights’ game in Winnipeg after taking a shot to his hand in Minnesota, will return to the lineup tonight. Perron, who has missed the last four games, will remain out.

Prediction : Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 1

Season record for predictions: 15-8

Puck drops: 5:00 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-180, Total 6 minus-115 to the under

Golden Knights (15-9-1) (9-2-0 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (14)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith (14)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (4.20, 2.24 goals against average)

Arizona Coyotes (7-18-4) (4-10-3 away)

Coach: Rick Tocchet

Goal leader: Clayton Keller (11)

Assist leader: Derek Stefan and Max Domi (13)

Expected goalie: Scott Wedgewood (3-4-2, 2.66 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace