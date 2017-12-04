4 more in Nevada standoff case freed to home detention

Four more defendants in an armed standoff involving government agents in Nevada in 2014 have been granted pretrial release to home detention, including another two sons of rancher and states' rights figure Cliven Bundy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen on Monday accepted an arrangement worked out between prosecutors and defense lawyers and said Mel Bundy, Dave Bundy, Joseph O'Shaughnessy and Jason Woods could be released ahead of trial.

Attorney Lucas Gaffney, representing Mel Bundy, says his client will be glad to be home for Christmas.

Bundy brothers Ryan and Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne are already on house arrest in the Las Vegas area, leaving Cliven Bundy in jail.

The 71-year-old family patriarch refused Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's offer last week of home detention during his ongoing trial.