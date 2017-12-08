Henderson day care worker arrested over video of naked toddler

Henderson Police

A worker at a Henderson day care was arrested after an anonymous tipster directed authorities to a video she’d posted online of a nude child whose diaper was being changed by another employee, according to city police.

Andrea Day, a 29-year-old kitchen worker at the day care, located in the 100 block of Westminster Way, near Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard, was arrested on a misdemeanor count of capturing, distributing or displaying an image of a private area or person, Henderson police said Friday.

Officers responded to the location on Thursday, police said. Day told them she’d posted the video on social media as a joke.

The video “also included verbal statements that were inappropriate,” police said.

Michael Mitchell, executive director of Acelero Learning Center, said in a written statement to KTNV Channel 13 on Thursday that the center has a “zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that adversely affects the safety and well-being of the children we serve.”

He said two employees were suspended “immediately” after learning of the incident from police, Mitchell said. “We are currently in the process of terminating their employment. The allegations are indefensible and the courts will decide if they are also criminal.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.