Live Blog: Golden Knights face Predators in Neal’s return to Nashville

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The last time Golden Knights forward James Neal was in Bridgestone Arena, he was playing in the Stanley Cup Finals with the Nashville Predators.

Neal tallied a goal and an assist for Nashville in the six-game series that eventually saw the Predators fall to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and 10 days later, he was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

“It’s hard to explain when you play for a team, you play with the guys and you become really tight, and then you go back and play against them on the opposite side,” Neal said. “You’re walking in the opposite dressing room and doing everything backwards. You wouldn’t believe how different it feels from having it be your home rink to your away rink. I’ve done it before, but you never really get used to it.”

Last season, the Predators sneaked into the playoffs as the final team to qualify but made a run all the way to the finals.

“You do everything you can to try to win a Stanley Cup, and we did everything we could to try to win it and just came up a little short,” Neal said. “The way the city and team came together was really special, and it’s something I’ll never forget. It was a really amazing thing we did.”

While the Golden Knights are still early in the season, Neal already sees similarities between the teams and the way the nontraditional hockey markets rallied around the them.

“This city would get pretty wild if we start to push here for playoffs and then make a run,” Neal said. “We have a really good group of guys here. We had to come together really quickly to become a team. Everyone cares about each other and wants to win for each other and when you have that, good things happen.”

Nashville is regarded as having one of the best home-ice advantages in the NHL and has a 11-2-1 record already this season. The Golden Knights already have one of the best home records in the league at T-Mobile Arena, with a record of 11-2-0.

“I think there are some similarities to the buildings,” Neal said. “This is a really intimate building for fans to watch the game and in Nashville, it’s the same way. It gets really loud. And then with the Strip right there and the way Broadway leads up to Bridgestone Arena, everyone comes down to enjoy the game, and they have fun and then go right into the atmosphere.”

Tonight, the Golden Knights face the task of playing in a the hostile environment of Bridgestone Arena against a red-hot Predators team. Nashville is 13-2-1 in its last 16 games and is only one point behind Western Conference-leading St. Louis.

Prediction : Predators 5, Golden Knights 3

Season record for predictions: 17-8

Puck drops: 5 p.m.

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-145, Total 6 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights (17-9-1) (6-7-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (14)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault (15)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (6-2, 2.27 goals against average)

Nashville Predators (18-7-3) (11-2-1 home)

Coach: Peter Laviolette

Goal leader: Filip Forsberg (14)

Assist leader: Filip Forsberg, PK Subban and Ryan Johansen (14)

Expected goalie: Pekka Rinne (16-4-2, 2.38 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace