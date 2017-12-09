Las Vegas Sun

December 10, 2017

Currently: 47° — Complete forecast

Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

Image

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in “Scary Movie V,” arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome.

NEW YORK — Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim.

In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid's allegations "ridiculous" and "disgusting." The Enquirer's Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release "Lucas." Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film's production.

Sheen is seeking unspecified damages.

The Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked "forward to litigating" the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen's "depravities."