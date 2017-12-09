Live Blog: Golden Knights look to extend win streak in Dallas

The Golden Knights have the No. 3 scoring offense in the entire NHL with 3.4 goals per game.

They’ve chased accomplished goalies like Jonathan Quick and Martin Jones out of the net with a barrage of goals, but one netminder has had their number.

Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has stopped all 53 shots he has faced in two games against the Golden Knights, including a shutout win in Vegas on Nov. 28. Bishop stopped 34-of-34 shots that night to hand Vegas its only shutout of the season, and didn’t allow a goal in the season opener on Oct. 6 before leaving the game with an injury.

Tonight the Golden Knights will try to crack Bishop’s code. They’re certainly catching the 31-year-old at the right time. Bishop was pulled after allowing three goals in 15 shots against the Predators on Tuesday, and sat out Thursday’s game against the Blues.

The Stars were shutout 3-0 in St. Louis and have lost two straight, so will be looking to right the ship tonight against Vegas. It’s the third meeting between the teams, with the first two being split.

Dallas is near the top of the league with a home record of 10-3-0, while the Golden Knights have been a pedestrian 7-7-1 away from Las Vegas.

Prediction : Stars 2, Golden Knights 1

Season record for predictions: 17-9

Puck drops: 5:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-165, Total 6 minus-115 to the under

Golden Knights (18-9-1) (7-7-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (15)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault (15)

Expected goalie: Maxime Lagace (5-6-1, 3.85 goals against average)

Dallas Stars (16-12-1) (10-3-2 home)

Coach: Ken Hitchcock

Goal leader: Tyler Seguin (14)

Assist leader: John Klingberg (20)

Expected goalie: Ben Bishop (13-8-0, 2.68 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace