One dead in northwest Las Vegas shooting

A person was killed and another was wounded in a northwest valley shooting Saturday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Police had not made any arrests, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said about 5:30 p.m.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. to a neighborhood in the 4000 block of Overbrook Drive, near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Cervantes said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital where one died and the other remained in unknown condition, Cervantes said.

Further details were not immediately available.