Man jumps out 2nd-floor window to escape Las Vegas fire

Authorities say two people have been injured after a two-alarm apartment fire near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Clark County firefighters responded to a second-story apartment fire at the Maryland Hacienda Apartments about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple 911 callers reported people were possibly trapped on the second floor. A second alarm was called for additional resources.

One man reportedly jumped from the second-floor window and a child was safely dropped down to the person below.

Fire crews say the man who reportedly jumped from a second floor window was injured and transported to a hospital.

Another resident of the home was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.