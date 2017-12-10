Recipe: Golden Knights Nachos

Courtesy

Catch the game on AT&T SportsNet, Cox Cable channels 313 and 1313 or Direct TV channel 684.

Catch the game on AT&T SportsNet, Cox Cable channels 313 and 1313 or Direct TV channel 684.

Many Las Vegans are in the midst of a crash course on hockey, learning about the sport while cheering for our new hometown team. Here’s one important lesson: The game moves fast, so it’s best to snack on something you can make just before the puck drops and devour while focusing on the action. Nachos and hockey go together like popcorn and movies, which is why Nacho Daddy partnered with the Golden Knights to create this Philly cheesesteak-themed dish. You don’t have to eat and watch at one of Nacho Daddy’s three local stores; you can make ’em at home.

Ingredients

• 5 oz tortilla chips

• 2 oz shredded Monterey Jack

• 2 oz shredded cheddar

• 4 oz queso cheese sauce

• 1/2 oz canola oil

• 8 oz carne asada steak

• 2 oz red bell pepper, diced

• 2 oz green bell pepper, diced

• 2 oz white onion, diced

• 1 oz mushroom, diced

• 1 oz pickled cherry peppers, diced

• 1/2 oz green onion, thinly sliced

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a skillet to medium-high and add canola oil. When the skillet is hot, cook the carne asada until well-charred. Set the meat aside.

2. Add the bell peppers, mushrooms and onions to skillet and cook until soft. Remove vegetables from heat.

3. Stack half the chips in an oven-proof skillet and top with half the shredded cheeses. Repeat with remaining chips and shredded cheese. Put the skillet in the oven until top cheese is melted.

4. Remove from oven and add carne asada and grilled vegetables on top. Pour queso all over chips, making sure to cover. Put the skillet back in the oven for a few minutes.

5. Garnish nachos with pickled peppers and green onions, then serve immediately.