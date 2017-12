Heavy smoke billows from house fire near Alta, Rainbow

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Firefighters battled a house fire this afternoon near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from a one-story house in the 800 block of Sanford Court, officials said.

The fire was out by about 1:20 p.m., and no injuries were reported. The roof collapsed.

Further details were not immediately available.