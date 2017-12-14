Live Blog: Emotions high as Golden Knights’ Fleury faces former team for the first time

AP Photo / Isaac Brekken

Just six months ago, on June 11, Marc-Andre Fleury was skating around the rink at Bridgestone Arena with the Stanley Cup hoisted above his head, celebrating his third championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tonight, Fleury will start in net for the Golden Knights and face his former team for the first time in his career.

Fleury has 378 career wins, 15th most for a goaltender in NHL history and third most among active players, and all but three came with the Penguins. After being selected in the first round of the 2003 draft, Fleury played 12 seasons in Pittsburgh and is the franchise leader in goaltender games, wins and shutouts.

This date has been circled on Fleury’s calendar for some time.

“Since I saw the schedule, I knew it was coming,” Fleury said. “I still haven’t played against them on the ice, so it will feel a bit surreal.”

It will be unlike any game of Fleury’s lengthy career.

“I’ve played so many times against some of these guys in practice and we always go at it, yelling at each other a bit, so it’s going to be competitive for sure,” Fleury said.

The familiarity Fleury has with nearly every player on the Penguins will make for some interesting in-game banter.

“I’ve definitely made a lot of friends over the years with great teammates,” Fleury said. “I know I’ll see (Patric Hornqvist) a lot in front of the net, so I’ll probably have a little chat with him there. (Sidney Crosby) always comes by. There are a lot of guys, but I’ll try to keep my eyes on the game.”

It will be equally unique in the stands, as the Penguins faithful should pack T-Mobile Arena tonight. The black and gold-cladded fans won’t be hostile though, at least toward Fleury. He is one of the most beloved players in their team’s history and likely will be get one of the loudest welcomes in the history of the building.

Head coach Gerard Gallant and his staff aren’t treating the game any differently.

“We’ll do the same preparation as coaches,” Gallant said. “It’s a fun game. They’re the Stanley Cup champions. Those are fun games to play and fun games to get up for.”

The Penguins have struggled early this season to a 16-13-3 record and sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. But they still have one of the best rosters in the NHL.

“They’re a talented hockey team, and we’ll defend them the way we defend any of the top players,” Gallant said. “We’ll do the best we can and work hard. The guys that are playing them will be aware and know when they’re on the ice, but, again, we have to play our game.”

Crosby hasn’t quite looked himself early in the season, but winger Phil Kessel has stepped up with a team-leading 15 goals and 22 assists.

“He’s a goal scorer and he’s getting opportunities," Gallant said. "Their special teams are good, and he’s a good power play guy with the way he shoots the puck and controls it.”

The game will be an emotional battle for Fleury and his teammates who desperately want to help him get a win over his former team, but in the end, it’s still a hockey game.

“I just have to think about stopping the puck and not worry too much about what guys are thinking,” Fleury said. “I’ve faced them all so much that I don’t want to think too much or get in my own head.”

Prediction : Penguins 4, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: 17-11

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-110, Total 6 minus-110 to the under

Golden Knights (19-9-2) (11-2-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (15)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault and David Perron (16)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (3-1-1, 2.35 goals against average)

Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-3) (6-8-2 away)

Coach: Mike Sullivan

Goal leader: Phil Kessel (15)

Assist leader: Phil Kessel and Kris Letang (22)

Expected goalie: Matt Murray (11-7-1, 2.95 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban