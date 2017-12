Nevada leads the nation in private-sector job growth

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval says Nevada led the nation in private-sector job growth for the first six months of the year.

In a news release today, Sandoval said 41,000 more jobs were created compared to the same period in 2016. That’s a 3.7 percent gain, surpassing all other states.

“Because of our consistent and diversified growth, Nevada businesses have helped place our state on solid financial footing,” he said.