Viva Aerobus adding nonstop flights from Mexico City to Las Vegas

Just past noon Saturday, travelers from Mexico City will start arriving in Las Vegas via new nonstop service on budget airline Viva Aerobus.

At a news conference to announce the new route, officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority noted that Mexico is one of the most important international markets for Las Vegas.

The cost for the new flights reflects Viva Aerobus’ reputation as a low-cost carrier, with one-way tickets starting at $114.