12 Days of Giving: Las Vegas Hot-Diggity Dachshund Club & Rescue

Editor’s Note: While ’tis the season of giving for most Nevadans, many local nonprofit groups give back to the Southern Nevada community year-round. The Las Vegas Sun is profiling some of those groups to inform the community how they can help. To be included, contact [email protected]

The Las Vegas Hot-Diggity Dachshund Club & Rescue formed 10 years ago for dachshund owners to gather at dog parks and learn more about the breed. It evolved into a rescue a year later after realizing there were few breed specific rescues in Las Vegas.

Officials say there are four ways to help: adopting, fostering, donating or volunteering. For more details.

It runs completely on volunteers and donations go toward helping the Dachshunds they rescue have proper veterinarian care and food.

“It ends up feeding you back with the more you give,” said Stacy Twiggs, the group’s vice president. “The other thing the public needs to know is to look at rescues for animals before a pet store or breeder as they (specific breeds) readily available, you just need to look.”