Judge appointed to fill District Court vacancy in Reno

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval today named Egan Walker as a District Court judge in Reno to replace Judge Patrick Flanagan, who died earlier this year.

Walker has been a Family Court judge in Washoe County since 2011. The governor said Walker has presided over thousands of cases and will meet the growing demands on the District Court.

Walker previously worked in the District Attorney’s Office in Carson City and Reno and was in private practice until he was named a Family Court judge.