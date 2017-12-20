Man convicted of driving kidnapped girlfriend from Vegas to New Mexico

A man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas about a year ago, chaining her to the floor of a van and driving her cross-country to New Mexico where she was rescued by police, was convicted of the crime and faces up to life in prison, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada.

Jack Williams Morgan, a 32-year-old from Texas, on Tuesday was found guilty of one count each of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, officials said. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Authorities alleged Williams stalked the victim and planned the kidnapping for more than a year, officials said.

A second suspect, Samuel Brown, who identifies as a woman, also was involved in the planning and was taken into custody alongside Williams on Jan. 30 in Albuquerque.

The second suspect, who identifies as Sophie Brown, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and will be sentenced in February, officials said.

Metro Police responded to the woman’s apartment complex where witnesses told officers the woman, who was bound and gagged, being dragged down stairs, according to previous reports.

About 12 hours later, on Jan. 30, Morgan’s cell phone led authorities to New Mexico. Officers pulled over the van and heard a woman screaming for help.

The rescue was captured on officer-worn cameras. “Oh my God, thank you…he dragged me out of the place, and I fought so (expletive) hard cause I was like, this is how you die,” according to the Associated Press.

The woman, who had cuts and scrapes throughout her body, told police that she’d been choked until she lost consciousness.

The Associated Press contributed