Man gunned down at west valley apartment complex

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Tuesday at a west valley apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

The man’s body was found near a building after the shooting about 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road, near Spring Mountain Road, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

Several people reported hearing gunshots, but detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive, Meltzer said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com