Nevada HS graduation rate tops 80 percent for first time

Nevada's high school graduation rate has topped 80 percent for the first time on record.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero says the 80.85 percent grad rate for 2016-17 is great news for Nevada's economy in need of more skilled workers.

That includes 83.2 in Clark County — an increase of 8.3 percent from the previous year in the largest school district in the state.

Washoe County high schools reported an 84 percent graduation rate — up 7.4 percent, and Elko County 85.1 percent, an increase of 5.1 percent.

Other county percentages were:

Carson, 83.9; Churchill, 73.3; Douglas, 87.5; Eureka, 100; Humboldt, 89.5; Lander, 92.3; Lincoln, 86.1; Lyon, 83.6; Mineral, 84.4; Nye, 79.3; Pershing, 100; Storey, 90.6; White Pine, 69.9.