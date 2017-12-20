Nevada HS graduation rate tops 80 percent for first time

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 | 11:15 a.m.
Nevada's high school graduation rate has topped 80 percent for the first time on record.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero says the 80.85 percent grad rate for 2016-17 is great news for Nevada's economy in need of more skilled workers.
That includes 83.2 in Clark County — an increase of 8.3 percent from the previous year in the largest school district in the state.
Washoe County high schools reported an 84 percent graduation rate — up 7.4 percent, and Elko County 85.1 percent, an increase of 5.1 percent.
Other county percentages were:
Carson, 83.9; Churchill, 73.3; Douglas, 87.5; Eureka, 100; Humboldt, 89.5; Lander, 92.3; Lincoln, 86.1; Lyon, 83.6; Mineral, 84.4; Nye, 79.3; Pershing, 100; Storey, 90.6; White Pine, 69.9.