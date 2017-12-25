Temperatures could reach 60 degrees in Las Vegas on Christmas

The Las Vegas Valley will have to wait at least another year for a “White Christmas.”

But that doesn’t mean the tepid conditions — with the Monday high temperatures expected to hover around 60 degrees — aren’t noteworthy.

Today will be the 103rd day that no rain will sprinkle at McCarran International Airport, an official measuring site for the National Weather Service, meteorologist Kace Guillet said.

The 103 consecutive dry days breaks a record set on Sunday (of 102 days), which on Saturday shattered the previous record (of 101 days) set in 1944, Guillet said.

And the streak is not expected to relent, as there are no showers in the forecast at least for another seven days, Guillet said.

Monday’s high was not expected to rise above 60 degrees, which is about 4 degrees above the average Christmas high, Guillet said. Tuesday isn’t projected to be much different with a low of 40 and a high of 62 with clouds sticking around.