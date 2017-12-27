Golden Knights facing a mended Ducks squad in Anaheim

AP Photo / John Locher

ANAHEIM — The Golden Knights will try to extend their four-game winning streak tonight in Anaheim, as they take on the Ducks in a Pacific Division matchup.

Vegas has won eight of nine games and has beaten the Ducks in both previous meetings this season, including a 4-2 win at Honda Center on Nov. 22.

Anaheim has struggled to start this season after reaching the Western Conference Finals a year ago. That is largely due to injuries to key players Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, who have missed most of the season.

Getzlaf returned to the Ducks lineup on Dec. 11 and has a goal and eight assists since then. Kesler is set to make his long-awaited season debut tonight against the Golden Knights after missing the first 37 games recovering from offseason hip surgery.

The added firepower should help the Ducks’ struggling offense, which ranks 28th in the NHL with only 2.7 goals per game. However, Anaheim will now be without 31-year-old winger Corey Perry, who is listed as week-to-week with a lower body injury.

Starting in goal tonight for Vegas will be Malcolm Subban, who has won his last four starts and compiled an impressive 8-2-0 record with a 2.30 goals against average.

Expect better offensive production out of the Ducks with the return of Getlzaf and Kessler, but the Golden Knights should be able to score with them. In the first two meetings Vegas outshot Anaheim a combined 92-48.

It will likely take another herculean effort from Ducks’ goalie John Gibson to keep his team in it tonight.

Prediction : Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2

Season record for predictions: 20-12

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-120, Total 5.5 minus-130 to the over

Golden Knights (23-9-2) (8-7-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: James Neal (17)

Assist leader: David Perron and Jonathan Marchessault (20)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (8-2-0, 2.30 goals against average)

Anaheim Ducks (16-13-8) (8-7-3 home)

Coach: Randy Carlyle

Goal leader: Rickard Rakell (10)

Assist leader: Corey Perry (16)

Expected goalie: John Gibson (11-11-4, 2.77 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban