New Year’s Eve traffic restrictions finalized for Las Vegas

Metro Police today released the timeline of events — including expected road closures — leading up to and following the New Year’s Eve festivities on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

The Fremont Street Experience will shut down at 4 p.m., before it reopens to the public two hours later.

Closures and traffic restrictions near and around the Strip:

At 5 p.m., Interstate 15 off-ramps leading to Tropicana Avenue, and Flamingo and Spring Mountain roads will begin closing.

At 5:45 p.m., westbound traffic onto the Strip will begin shutting down.

From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., streets, roads and alleys leading to Las Vegas Boulevard — between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay — will be closed.

At 6:15 p.m., Metro officers will begin clearing traffic on the Las Vegas Strip.

By 6:45 p.m., all moving walkways, elevators and escalators on Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down, and pedestrians will be allowed on the boulevard.

The midnight fireworks shows on the Strip and Fremont Street are expected to end by 12:15 a.m.

About 12:15 a.m., the moving walkways, elevators and escalators on the boulevard will resume.

The festivities typically subside by 1:30 a.m.

The cleanup will begin about 30 minutes later, and about 3:15 a.m., road restrictions will begin to be lifted.

Traffic on Sahara Avenue, Mandalay Bay Road, Desert Inn Road, Frank Sinatra Drive, Koval Lane, Russell Road, U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway will not be affected.

Westbound travel on Harmon Avenue and the Harmon bridge leading to CityCenter will only be allowed for hotel guests. Traffic on Harmon, east of the Boulevard, will be limited to hotel properties.

Road closure times are subject to change, according to Metro.