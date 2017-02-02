Nevada lawmaker waiting to see impact of Trump administration on state budget

CARSON CITY — Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, head of the Ways and Means Committee, said she is waiting to see what the Trumps administration does that impacts the state budget.

The Assembly Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will start a closer examination Tuesday of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s $23.3 billion, two-year budget, with about $8.2 billion coming from the state’s general fund.

One unknown is what will happen with Obamacare. Carlton said the state will have to set up a large contingency fund to take care of any changes in federal funding.

The governor also has recommended a 2 percent increase for state workers in each of the coming two years. State workers in past years have had to take pay and benefit reductions, though they received a modest pay hike in 2015.

Carlton said she wants to make sure there is an adequate salary and health insurance program.

The two budget committees today completed a two-week overview of the proposed budget. But the “nuts and bolts” review starts next week.