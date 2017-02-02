Police: 2 arrested after body found burned, dismembered

Two men have been arrested in the slaying of a man whose partially burned and dismembered body was found in December in a vacant lot in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

George Macaperdas, 31, and Anthony L. Newton, 37, each have been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy, according to jail logs. Macaperdas was arrested Wednesday, and Newton has been in custody since early January, logs show.

A passerby discovered Ulyses Molina’s body about 9 a.m. Dec. 28 in a dirt lot in the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards, police said. The cause of death is still pending, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives believe Molina, 33, was killed at another location before his body was dumped in the lot, police said.

Further details about the arrest and investigation were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.