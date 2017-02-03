Reno music instructor to jail for lewdness with teen student

RENO — A 69-year-old private music instructor accused of having inappropriate contact with a female student at his Reno studio has been sentenced to a year in jail on a lewdness charge.

William Weiser of Sparks plead guilty in December to one count of open or gross lewdness after admitting he inappropriately touched the 16-year-old girl while giving her music lessons last summer.

Washoe County District Judge Jerry Polaha sentenced him Friday to the maximum 364 days in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Graham said the girl complained that Weiser touched her buttocks and waist, and forced open mouth kisses on her.

Graham says Weiser's standing in the community led the teen to trust him. He says the betrayal of her trust to further his own sexual interests was reprehensible.