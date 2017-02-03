Best Bets: Ariana Grande, Willie Nelson, Future and more for your Las Vegas weekend

The Super Bowl is here and the action in Las Vegas won’t be restricted to big game viewing parties and sports books. A big weekend always brings big stars to town and this one is no different.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

I LOVE THE ’90s TOUR Has it been too long since you busted a move? This nostalgic pop, hip-hop and R&B music tour swept through Mandalay Bay Beach last spring but brings different artists and their hits to the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel this time around, including Young MC, Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature and Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. Feb. 3, tickets at 702-693-5222 or axs.com.

WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY: VEGAS ON MY MIND After illness forced him to cancel his first two planned performances at the Venetian Theatre, Willie Nelson took Vegas by storm this week, visiting Downtown’s Exile Boutique to introduce his own brand of cannabis products Tuesday and taking the stage for a rousing 90-minute performance Wednesday night. Not only did he roll up many of his own legendary hits, he borrowed some from Hank Williams and Merle Haggard. Expect more of the same as he closes his Vegas run Saturday and Sunday — and hope he comes back for more. Feb. 3-4, tickets at 702-414-9000 or ticketmaster.com.

JON LOVITZ & DANA CARVEY REUNITED The two former Saturday Night Live comics unleashed their off-the-cuff, unpredictable new team-up show on the Strip in January and will be returning for an exclusive residency at the Foundry at SLS throughout the year. Carvey’s Trump impression is particularly hilarious, but who knows what else these stage and screen vets will attempt this time around? Feb. 3-4, tickets at 702-761-7617 or ticketmaster.com.

ARIANA GRANDE The pint-sized pop phenom opens her Dangerous Woman Tour tonight in Phoenix, a warm-up for Saturday night’s show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It’s a step up from her last big show here at Mandalay Bay Events Center in 2015, but a logical one — few young artists have a lineup of hits to contend with hers. Feb. 4, tickets at 702-531-3826 or axs.com.

FUTURE Speaking of big hits, Grande’s next one, “Everyday,” features Future, the Atlanta rapper who’s built a faithful following by putting his own spacy twists on trap music. For the second straight year, he’ll be performing live on top of the Cromwell to wrap up the big game weekend. There are tons of Super Bowl parties primed at clubs, restaurants and bars up and down the Strip, but come Sunday night, Drai’s will be the place to be. Feb. 5, tickets at 702-777-3800 or draislv.com.