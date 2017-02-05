Recipe: Chicken Caprese Rosa

Mornay sauce

• 2 1/2 tbsp butter

• 3 tbsp all-purpose flour

• 2 cups warmed milk

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1/8 tsp white pepper

• 2 oz grated cheese, such as Gruyere

1. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat.

2. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the roux is pale yellow and frothy, about 1 minute. Do not allow the roux to brown.

3. Slowly whisk in the milk and continue to whisk until the sauce thickens and comes to a boil, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Reduce the heat to a simmer and season with the salt and pepper. Allow to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Stir in the cheese and whisk until melted. If the sauce seems to thick, thin it with a little milk.