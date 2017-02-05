Recipe: Chicken Caprese Rosa

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Mornay sauce
• 2 1/2 tbsp butter
• 3 tbsp all-purpose flour
• 2 cups warmed milk
• 1/4 tsp salt
• 1/8 tsp white pepper
• 2 oz grated cheese, such as Gruyere
1. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat.
2. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the roux is pale yellow and frothy, about 1 minute. Do not allow the roux to brown.
3. Slowly whisk in the milk and continue to whisk until the sauce thickens and comes to a boil, about 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Reduce the heat to a simmer and season with the salt and pepper. Allow to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
5. Stir in the cheese and whisk until melted. If the sauce seems to thick, thin it with a little milk.
Roasted tomato sauce
• 2 lbs large tomatoes
• 4 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 tsp dried Italian herb seasoning
• 1/2 tsp sugar
• 1 tsp sugar
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
• 2 tbsp olive oil
1. Preheat the oven 400 degrees.
2. Slice tomatoes in half, set aside.
3. Pour the olive oil onto a large baking sheet and spread it around the sheet.
4. Sprinkle evenly the garlic, herbs, sugar, salt and pepper over the oil.
5. Place the tomatoes cut side down onto the baking sheet.
6. Roast for about 30-40 minutes, or until the skins start to lift from the tomatoes.
7. Allow to cool.
8. Remove the skins and put the sauce into a large bowl and break up the flesh with a fork or pulse in a food processor.
With some prep work done ahead of time (mixing together the ingredients for seasoned flour and Parmesan crust, for instance), this dish can be executed quickly for a weeknight dinner. It combines the elements of crispy chicken Parm and a fresh, cool caprese salad.
Directions and ingredients for crusting chicken (makes 6-8 servings)
• 2 lbs chicken breast
• 3 cups seasoned flour*
• 4 cups egg wash (whisk together 1 tbsp water or milk per egg)
• 3 cups Parmesan crust**
* whisk together 2 cups flour, 2 tbps salt, 1 tbsp celery salt, 1 tbsp pepper, 2 tbsp dry mustard, 4 tbsp paprika, 2 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tsp ground ginger, 1/2 tsp thyme, 1/2 tsp sweet basil, 1/2 tsp oregano)
** In food processor, mix 4 cups panko bread crumbs, 1 cup grated Parmesan, then fold in 4 tbsp minced parsley
1. Cut the chicken into 2 oz. medallions. Lay them out and cover them with plastic wrap.
2. Lightly pound the chicken to a quarter-inch thickness.
3. Dredge the chicken in seasoned flour.
4. Dip chicken in egg wash.
5. Coat the chicken completely with Parmesan crust.
Directions and ingredients for pasta (makes one serving)
• 2 chicken medallions, crusted (see above)
• 8 oz angel hair pasta
• 2 oz roasted tomato sauce (store-bought or see below for one example of a homemade sauce)
• 1 tbsp garlic, minced
• 1 tbsp canola oil
• 2 oz Mornay sauce (store-bought or see below for one example of a homemade sauce)
• 2 tbsp Roma tomatoes, diced
• 2 tbsp yellow tomatoes, diced
• 1 oz fresh mozzarella, cubed
• 2 tsp seasoning (equal parts kosher salt, black pepper and granulated garlic)
1. Place the chicken in fryer until golden brown. Sprinkle with 1 tsp of seasoning.
2. Boil the pasta 3-5 minutes.
3. In sauté pan over medium high heat, add the oil.
4. Once the pan is hot, add half the diced tomatoes, minced garlic and seasoning, and sauté for 1 minute.
5. Add the Mornay and tomato sauces, and bring to a simmer.
6. Add the cooked pasta and toss together.
To plate:
Place the pasta in a bowl, getting as much height as possible. Slice the chicken medallions into 4 pieces, and layer in front of the pasta. Garnish with basil, diced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella over the pasta.