Metro Police: Killings of 2 homeless men downtown connected

Metro Police say they believe the beating deaths of two sleeping homeless men near downtown Las Vegas are connected, and they're going to need public help to find the killer.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath told reporters Monday that 46-year-old Daniel Aldape was killed Jan. 4 and 60-year-old David Dunn was slain last Friday in a vacant lot area near City and Grand Central parkways.

That's near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, west of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Police Capt. Andy Walsh says neither man was robbed, and it's possible the assailant is also homeless.

Walsh says police combed the area after Aldape's death for witnesses and clues, and warned people who live on the streets about the slaying.

He says investigators are doubling their efforts following Dunn's death.