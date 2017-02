Squatters blamed for fire at vacant condominium

Squatters likely caused a fire that did about $20,000 damage to a vacant condominium unit this morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 7 a.m. at Desert Garden Condominiums, 1720 W. Bonanza Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Crews put out the fire by about 8:30, and no injuries were reported, Szymanski said. The unit was empty except for a single mattress, he said.