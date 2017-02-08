European space agency to help NASA take humans beyond moon

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | 9:01 a.m.
BERLIN — The European Space Agency says it will contribute key components for a future NASA mission to take humans around the moon within the next few years.
Astronauts haven't gone beyond a low orbit around Earth since 1972, when NASA ended its Apollo program.
The European Space Agency and aerospace company Airbus have already delivered a propulsion and supply module for an unmanned flight of NASA's new Orion spacecraft next year.
The agency said Wednesday that it and Airbus have now agreed with NASA to build a module for a second, manned mission that will fly around the moon as early as 2021.
Orion is eventually intended to expand human exploration to deep-space destinations such as Mars or asteroids.
