Father arrested in death of 3-month-old child

A father has been arrested in the beating death of his 3-month old child on Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

Keshawn Doucet, 22, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder, police said.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, and found the child unresponsive with injuries to the head and body, police said.

The child was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead, police said.