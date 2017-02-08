Nevada official eyes summer launch of recreational marijuana

CARSON CITY — Recreational marijuana shops could open to people age 21 and older as early as July 1 in Nevada under a timeline proposed by the state's top tax official.

Regulators at the state Department of Tax have been crafting rules and deadlines to govern recreational marijuana since voters legalized it in November.

Executive Director Deonne Contine told state lawmakers Wednesday that she expects to publicize draft regulations in March.

The department would start accepting applications for temporary licenses to sell recreational pot in May — well in advance of the state's Jan. 1, 2018 deadline.

Temporary licenses will be open only to medical marijuana shops in good standing with the state.

Based on that timeline, any entrepreneur could apply for a license to sell recreational marijuana in Nevada by October 2018.