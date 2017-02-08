Reno man gets 3 years in prison for threatening Obama

A Reno man who called the White House last year and told an operator he was going to kill then-President Barack Obama was sentenced today to three years in prison, according to Daniel Bogden, the U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada.

Steven Eugene Ford, 51, was charged in March and convicted by a jury in November of making a threat against the president, Bogden’s office said.

In March 2016, Ford called the White House and said, “I’m going to kill that president. I hate him,” according to authorities. Ford admitted he had made the threat, officials said.

After completing his sentence, Ford, who also goes by the names Job Ford and Eleazar Melchizedek, will be on supervised release for three years, officials said.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes all threats against the president of the United States seriously, and we will work with our law enforcement partners to bring those who make such threats to justice,” Bogden said in a statement.