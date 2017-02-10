Amodei: Congress unlikely to repeal all of Obamacare

Cathleen Allison / AP

WINNEMUCCA — Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei says Congress is unlikely to completely repeal former President Obama's health care system.

The Humboldt Sun reports Amodei focused on veterans' issues Friday during the bulk of a two-hour-plus town hall meeting in Winnemucca. But he briefly addressed what he described as "campaign rhetoric" about plans to "repeal and replace" so-called "Obamacare."

Amodei said he doesn't believe Congress will "repeal health care in its entirety."

The 2nd District congressman says it would be easier to make a series of changes within different parts of the existing system. He says they need to move "expeditiously, but not stupidly."

Amodei says the current law was crafted in a back room without public scrutiny. He says the next policy must be subject to congressional hearings and requires transparency.