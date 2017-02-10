Dad gets jail for attacking son’s victor at wrestling meet

BEAVER CITY, Neb. — A Nebraska dad accused of attacking a 17-year-old wrestler who defeated his son has been sentenced to four days in jail.

KSNB-TV in Hastings reports that Stacey Micheel, of Ainsworth, also was given 12 months of probation at his sentencing Thursday in Beaver City. Micheel had pleaded no contest as part of a deal with prosecutors. He'd originally been charged with felony child abuse.

Prosecutors say Micheel grabbed an Amherst High School wrestler by the neck and slammed him to the ground on Feb. 13 last year at a tournament in Cambridge. Micheel told investigators that the teen made a disparaging remark about pinning his son.