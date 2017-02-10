Police: Student says teacher sought picture of him in underwear

The Arbor View High School athletic director arrested this week is accused of asking a student to send him photos posing in underwear so he could charge girls to see them in his office, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

The student said he recorded the conversation with Roger Brown, 54, on his phone, according to police. Police said they were scanning the phone to retrieve the conversation.

Brown was arrested by Clark County School District Police on Tuesday and booked without bail on a count of using or permitting a minor over 14 years to produce pornography, according to logs from the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained today.

Brown, whose next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, denied the allegations in an interview with detectives, police said.

In the alleged conversation with the student on Monday, Brown, a gym teacher, laid out a “side business” plan, which involved secrecy and steps to not leave a digital trail, police said.

According to the report, Brown reportedly told the student several girls and boys were involved in the operation and the girls, whom he described as “freaks,” would pay to see boys posing in boxers.

Brown reportedly told the student the less clothes he wore, the more money he could make, according to the report.

The student said he was not to save Brown’s number on his phone, and the photos would be viewed in Brown’s office and then immediately deleted, according to police.