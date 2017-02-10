Two hospitalized with burns in apartment fire

Six people were injured this morning in a fire at a downtown apartment building, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center with burns and four others were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of the fire at 624 Stewart Ave., behind the Gold Spike, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 6 a.m. on the second floor of the three-story building, officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before $100,000 in damage was done and 51 people were displaced, officials said.