Convicted sex offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

A sex offender convicted in Las Vegas for assaulting a child was on Friday sentenced to 30 years in prison after again being convicted of similar acts in New Mexico, according to officials.

Barion Ernesto Solorzano was a registered sex offender for crimes committed in Las Vegas in 2004, according to New Mexico's Attorney General's office. About a decade later, he fled to Gallup, N.M., without letting authorities in either city know, where he victimized a 6-year-old girl.

Solorzano, 33, in August pleaded guilty for molesting and producing and possessing images of a 6-year-old girl, the attorney general said in a news release. The acts occurred in 2014 and authorities arrested him the following year.

In Solorzano's electronic devices, authorities also found images of other children being assaulted, including an explicit video of acts involving a toddler and a teenage girl, according to a sentencing document. Furthermore they also discovered thousands of child rape narratives.

Prosecutors wrote in the document that people who had seen the videos during the course of the investigation had become nauseous and "would likely haunt them for the remaining of their life."

Solorzano pleaded guilty in New Mexico to one count each of second degree criminal sexual contact of a minor, sexual exploitation of children by production and sexual exploitation of children by manufacture as well as two counts of third degree criminal sexual contact of a minor, officials said.

In 2004, Solorzano pleaded guilty to attempted lewdness with a 10-year-old girl in Las Vegas, officials said. He was sentenced to 10 years, for which he served six and was released on life-long supervision in 2012.

Clark County court records show that in 2013, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful contact with child and sentenced to five months in jail. The next year, local authorities issued a warrant for his arrest for parole violations prior to fleeing to New Mexico.