Man struck, killed by Limousine on the Strip Saturday morning

A limousine struck and killed a 30-year-old man whom Metro Police said was walking outside a marked area on the Strip this morning.

The man, identified only as a Las Vegas resident, died at the scene, police said.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard South near Circus Circus Drive, police said.

An investigation determined that the man was crossing from east to west on Las Vegas Boulevard when he was struck by a 2014 Lincoln Limousine driven by a 52-year-old man, police said.

The driver was cooperating with investigators, police said. Further details were not immediately available.