One killed, one injured following overnight shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in an overnight shooting into a house near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

Investigators are searching for a suspect seen fleeing in a car, police said.

Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Dolores Drive where they found a man outside a house suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and the body of a man inside who had also been shot, police said.

An initial investigation determined that several people were inside the house when gunfire broke out, police said. The suspect, only described as a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, was seen running to a dark-colored sedan parked nearby.

Detectives believe gunfire came from outside the house, police said. A motive hasn't been established.

This was the 18th homicide investigated by Metro in its jurisdiction this year, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.